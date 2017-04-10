Stanislau Shushkevich: Lukashenka Needs Isolation 37 10.04.2017, 7:37

Stanislau Shushkevich

Western sanctions on this "monster" must be effective.

The first head of independent Belarus Stanislau Shushkevich commented on the latest events in the interview with Charter97.org.

- Stanislau Stanislavavich, you've just arrived from the United Kingdom where you had lectures at the best universities of the country. Tell us how it was going.

- This time my lectures were held in a special format. Once I spoke on my own, in other cases I was with the former Secretary of Russia Gennady Burbulis or with ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk or with both of them.

Britain now celebrates the 25th anniversary of signing of Belavezha Accords. So, we were invited to the London University, the oldest University of Oxford and Cambridge - the crown of the British university system.

The main topic was the 25th anniversary of Belavezha Accords and their role in the world history. The peculiar format of lectures is that there were more professors than students at our lectures.

According to the British intellectual elite (although they cannot come to one point), Belavezha Accords prevented the former USSR from a large-scale civil war. Almost every former USSR republics had reciprocal territorial claims, and those Accords on establishment of the CIS gave an opportunity to deal with the issues in a civilized way - they became independent and legally bounded the boundaries valid at the moment of signing of the Belavezha Accords.

Many diplomats called these Accords "a masterpiece of legitimate diplomacy of the end of the second millennium."

- How do the British political and intellectual elite accept the latest events in Belarus especially with regard to activities of the authorities on Freedom Day?

- The reaction is adequate. They have enough unbiased information about the real situation in Belarus. In that regard, the interest in Belarus is great, despite resonance events in London.

It will be recalled that on March 22 a number of terrorist attacks took place near the Parliament at the heart of London. It drew attention of the British to internal events. Nevertheless, a brutal dispersal of the peaceful action on Freedom Day made British politicians and the academic elite angry. Those days statements of European politicians outraged with activities of the Belarusian authorities were constantly repeated. The reaction was clear - to condemn the regime in Belarus. It was broad and explosive.

-In your opinion, what practical steps should the European Union and the Western countries take with respect to the Lukashenka's regime?

- It is hard to say. Speaking frankly, sanctions which can severely damage the regime, but not affect ordinary Belarusians are required.

The format of sanctions needs a thorough consideration. And well-designed and effective sanctions against Lukashenka are now really needed. The West must put pressure on the Belarusian regime. In many ways, sanctions must be personal. It should be a complete ban on contacts with our, as I say, abominable monsters in power. They should forget what visits to the EU mean.

For example, how can any contacts and so-called "parliamentary interaction" with Belarusian "deputies" be possible? Belarus has no legally elected Parliament and the West knows it. No contacts with these "MPs" are acceptable.

The EU should take painful and well-designed steps against the regime. To do this, European politicians should be well aware of events and their reasons in Belarus. The Poles, the Czechs and the Germans can give this hint to MPs.

Europeans have to remember that there have been no normal elections in Belarus for a long time. They themselves did not recognize the last "elections" to the "Parliament". Therefore, all contacts at that level should be terminated. Moreover, Europe should make it clear that unless new free elections are held in Belarus, no contact with the Belarusian regime will be taken.

Any relations with the political regime or with those who run Belarus must be stopped. And contacts with free people, the civil society and the youth, on the contrary, must be stepped up. The Belarusian youth should have the right to freely visit the EU and not to pay for visa as much as it is now.