Russia's First Channel Is Afraid Of Charter, Belsat And Statkevich
10.04.2017, 9:24

A strange piece was shown in the program "Sunday time" on the First Channel of the Russian Federation last night.

The RF First Channel piece tells about the huge subsidies that Russia invests in Lukashenka's dictatorship.

"Belarus gets Russian gas very inexpensively. Now we have agreed on the price of $ 130 per thousand cubic meters. Neighboring Ukraine buys gas at $ 230. It buys gas in Europe, although it is that same Russian gas. Also, Belarus gets Russian oil without duty. And the oil is much cheaper than in the world market. And these are subsidies as well.

Economists estimate the size of such subsidies at seven to ten billion dollars a year. Is this much or little for the Belarusian economy, what to compare it to? It's very simple. The economy of Russia is about 20 times larger than the economy of Belarus. Therefore, on Russia’s scale, these 10 billion turn into 200 billion. This is more than Russia's earnings on the sale of oil," – Ekaterina Kibalchich’s piece says.

The first channel claims that there is news about "bad Russians" in the Belarusian media every week:

"Russia is a serious threat to a real war for Belarus." This piece has been shown by the TV channel Belsat (Poland). This television channel looks like Belarusian and broadcasts in the Belarusian language, but in fact it belongs to the government of Poland and the editorial staff is in Warsaw. It is the Belsat TV channel that has been saying for several years that Russia plans to seize the entire Belarusian territory. Other Belarusian journalists also tell about the Russian invasion. And the headlines are as one: "In Summer Russia Is To Establish Military Prescriptive In Belarus."

The editorial staff of the Charter 97 website is also located in Poland, and this is one of the most popular resources. All the Belarusian media, except for the state one, is explicitly or secretly supported by Western grants."

The first channel of Russia declares that financial assistance from Moscow offends the opposition and gives the opinion of one of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress, Mikalai Statkevich:

"Thanks to these subsidies, Lukashenka has retained power, and he does not allow us to build a normal economy, people are ready to work, but at these huge plants, I say, it's all drowning in these Soviet methods of management, in this work following the five-year-plan, in this forced labor," – Mikalai Statkevich says.