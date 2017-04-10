close
11 April 2017, Tuesday, 12:44
Rally Of Solidarity With Belarus Took Place In New York

  • 10.04.2017, 9:16
PHOTO: BASE

On April 9, a street rally against Lukashenka’s regime in Belarus was held near the Belarusian consulate in New York.

It was organized by the youth of the Brooklyn Division of the Belarusian-American Association, Euroradio reports.

Representatives of the American-European Solidarity Committee, founded in the United States by the national diasporas of Eastern Europe, the Baltic, the Caucasus, and Crimean Tatars joined the rally.

Speakers said that the events of recent weeks make them take to the streets to protest, attract the world’s attention to the events in Belarus. As is known, hundreds of people were detained on Freedom Day in Minsk, criminal cases were opened against a group of Belarusian patriots.

PHOTO: BASE


