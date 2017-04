"Let’s Get Ready For Rally On May 1 Together!" 3 10.04.2017, 10:29

The Belarusian National Congress has issued new leaflets.

Leaflets with an appeal to say "Basta!" to the illegal power and its decrees appeared on the page of the Belarusian National Congress on Facebook.

The BNC calls for printing out new leaflets and distributing them in the lead-up to the May 1.