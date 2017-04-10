Statkevich To ARD TV Channel: West Is To Know Where Credits To Belarus Go Toward 10.04.2017, 11:02

MIKALAI STATKEVICH

ARD, the first channel of the German television, has called Belarus "a police state".

The ARD channel piece, dedicated to Belarus, (translation – Charter97.org) reported on the repression against the opposition unleashed by the authorities of Belarus on the eve and after Freedom Day, and also about what happened in Minsk on March 25, when thousands of riot officers and special services were thrown against peaceful demonstrators. The television channel called it "the end of the political thaw" in Belarus.

ARD journalists also visited the regions of Belarus, telling about the catastrophic situation in the country's economy: unemployment, beggarly salaries and pensions, the collapsed industry, lack of prospects for the youth.

The dissatisfaction of the Belarusians is growing, the German TV channel stated. The people, Interviewed by ARD journalists, were openly declaiming against Lukashenka and said that they would never vote for him again. "A new development in the situation is that even the retired have started to take to the streets," – the story says.

The TV channel also interviewed leader of the Belarusian National Congress Mikalai Statkevich. The politician said that the West should know what the credits given to Lukashenka go toward – the repressive apparatus that the dictatorial regime uses against the people.