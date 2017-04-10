Russian Freedom Day Hero: Freedom For You And Us 1 10.04.2017, 11:22

PHOTO: BELSAT

Detained in Minsk on March 25, Russian citizen Alexei Polikhovich has been deported from Belarus.

He is forbidden to enter the country for the next 10 years – until April 1, 2027. Alexei Polykhovich has reported it on his Facebook page:

"I want to boast – I am now a non grata person in Belarus for 10 years. And I’m safe and sound, but the people in Minsk are still behind bars. Freedom for them, and for us."

In addition to Polihovich, the Belarusian authorities condemned three more Russians and one Ukrainian in Minsk on March 25, Belsat reports.

Andrei Shchur has been detained at the railway station and found guilty of petty hooliganism (swearing). Russian citizens Pavel Ermolaev and Olga Roshchina have been sentenced to 5 and 13 days of administrative arrest, respectively, for participating in an unsanctioned rally.

Ukrainian citizen Ruslan Tereshchenko has been sentenced to 15 days of arrest for petty hooliganism and disobedience to police officers. Andrei Shchur has been accused of petty hooliganism and fined.

These are not the only foreigners who were detained during the Freedom Day rallies. It is known about the British journalist Philip Warwick, who the riot police mocked over.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has received a note with a demand to explain the reasons and circumstances of the Ukrainian citizens’ detentions.

On Freedom Day, March 25, about 1,000 people were detained in Minsk alone. On March 26, more than 20 people were detained in the capital, they took to the city center in solidarity with the detainees the day before. It is known that about 40 people were detained in Babruisk on 26 March. People were detained in other cities of Belarus, including Mozyr, Homel, Vitsebsk.