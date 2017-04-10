"Common People Said That Next Time They Would Definitely Take To Square" 5 10.04.2017, 11:59

Belarusians will not stop at anything to bring about changes in our country.

Anton Vaitsakhou, an activist of the Hrodna BCD organization, has been convicted for his participation in two "Marches of Non-Parasites". First, he was fined, and on another occasion he was sentenced to 10 days of arrest. The activist has told Radio Svaboda that he was serving the days of arrest for the first time.

First of all, the activist has thanked everyone who helped him to pull through these "days":

– I was constantly handed over care packages, unfamiliar people from all over Belarus sent letters, postcards – it was very helpful, and therefore I am grateful to all these people for their support.

– In what conditions did you serve the sentence?

– The conditions were absolutely terrible sometimes: they did not bring boiling water, the toilet did not work, they did not let us go for a walk. I got into such conditions for the first time. But I realized: the fact that they sentence us to these days of arrest will not make difference to people. In my opinion, people are no longer to stop at anything to bring about changes in our country.

– Did any information leak out to you?

– Yes, they passed Narodnaya Volia, Free News. That's how we learned in the cell about what was happening on the outside.

– Did your cellmates ask you, what you were serving the sentence for?

– Oh sure. Although, the contingent was peculiar – mostly the people, who got there for domestic or criminal crimes. And, for some reason, they took real interest in many things due to which I was there. I told them a lot about what is happening in the country. My views were a revelation for some of them, and my cellmates said that they would definitely come to the Square next time to take part in an opposition rally.

– Did the first breath of air at large come to your head?

– Yes, indeed, the first breath of air into full lungs at large is something special. It's even hard to say what it means. Yet, freedom is not an empty word. Even my hands were taken by shaking with my first breath of free air.