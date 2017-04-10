Roman Bessmertny: It's Time To Stop Lukashenka's Idiocy 10.04.2017, 13:28

People's protests show that Belarusians want to be Europeans.

Famous Ukrainian politician and former ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Roman Bessmertny has said that to the Charter97.org site.

– How will you comment on the current political situation in Belarus, which has developed after Freedom Day?

– The political situation in Belarus requires decisive action now. It is becoming a kind of copy of Ukraine under Yanukovych through the efforts of the Kremlin and the "figure-head" Lukashenka.

If you retrace the Kremlin technologists’ action method, it is clear that Ukraine has gone through the same stages. And recent oil and gas "negotiations" are part of these methods.

Belarusians have to make it clear for themselves now: Lukashenka and Putin lead the country to war. And the Belarusian people need to unite and act reasonably and resolutely to prevent this.

The popular protests showed that the Belarusians want to be Europeans, but they are forcibly returned to the "Russian world". What happened on the Freedom Day anniversary is just another illustration. And the brutality, when suppressing the peaceful demonstration, the presence of Russian military men, who have allegedly arrived for the military exercises, show that Lukashenka's regime is scared. His actions on March 25 and 26 in Minsk are a clear indicator of fear of the Belarusian people.

He can agree to the most illogical actions because of fear of the people. I do not know what Lukashenka's inner circle thinks and do not understand it. But I know through personal experience what happens when no one stops this "first person’s" idiocy. It's time to stop Lukashenka's insidious actions against the Belarusian people. Cost what it may – howsoever.

I would urge that "establishment", which still exists in Belarus, to stand on the side of the protesting people.

I also want to say that in the Belarusian situation it is very important to provide people with alternative information. I was in your country and I know that what is broadcast by the "idiot's lantern" 24 hours a day, it can just send you mad. It is almost impossible to listen to the paranoid pro-Kremlin broadcasting of official media, it is revolting to the normal human essence.

How can anyone be allowed to pour all this idiocy onto the head of a normal ordinary Belarusian, who wants to be European? I say it as a person, who is convinced that the Belarusian is inherently much more European than the Ukrainian. It is necessary to do everything to stop this propaganda.

– On April 6, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, which refers to the possibility of returning sanctions against Lukashenka's regime. As a diplomat, how do you assess this decision?

– I think that Europe has to act against Lukashenka as peremptory as possible. And no less peremptory – in relation to Putin.