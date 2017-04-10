Independent Trade Union Offers Lukashenka Plan For Peaceful Transfer Of Power 69 10.04.2017, 13:34

PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

The REP trade union has written an open letter to the dictator.

The Charter97.org offers to your attention the full text of the open letter of the Independent Trade Union of the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers to Lukashenka:

"For the 23 years that you have ruled the country, there hasn’t been such a difficult situation in the economy and in the civil society. The sovereignty, the independence of Belarus and the fate of its citizens are at stake.

The brutal dispersal of the peaceful demonstration of citizens do not solve the problem of increasing wages, pensions, benefits, creating new real jobs - on the contrary, it embitters the citizens.

As for the frantic actions of the authorities in the regions, for example, the order to employ everyone by May 1, at least somewhere and someone for the scanty salary of Bn 150-200, they do not cause anything but irritation and rejection, in the society.

Given the above, we consider it our duty to demand you should convene a national "round table" with the participation of the authorized representatives of the people, elected at the February-March peaceful rally, in April-May this year. In addition, you should provide an opportunity to carry out similar peaceful rallies in the central square, where there have been none, and to ensure the conditions for the citizens to freely elect their authorized representatives to participate in the "round tables".

The "round tables" should become a permanent public authority, obliged to discuss and solve not only certain painful questions, but also give opportunities to take into account the public opinion on the development of the country.

We suggest to include the following issues into the agenda of the "round table":

The abolition of the Decrees ## 3 “On Social Parasites”, 5 “On Reinforcement of the Demands to the Leading Officials and Personnel of the Organizations”, 29 “On Short-Term Contracts”.

The reconsideration of the Decree on raising the retirement age, taken in hindsight.

On the creation of conditions for increase of wages, including public sector employees (medical, transport and communications).

About the development of the State program of retraining for new professions, taking into account regional specifics with subsequent employment with decent wages of no less than Bn 800-1000.

The unemployment benefit should make at least 70% of the average earnings at the last workplace.

Development and adoption of the law on self-employment.

To reduce the tax burden on the real economy enterprises.

The creation of the conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, including in the industrial sector of the economy.

On the creation of favorable conditions for attracting foreign investments and new technologies in the Republic of Belarus.

On the change of public organizations registration system (trade unions) from permitting to notifying.

On the change of the Electoral Code of the Republic of Belarus with regard to preventing manipulation during vote counting.

On the direct election of heads of the executive and administrative power in the cities and districts.

To hold a referendum (under the new squad of the CEC) "On Parliamentary or Presidential Republic" and other issues that will be formed in the regions and in Minsk.

Solving of these and other issues will help to achieve the following:

- to unite the society, improve the welfare of citizens and families, to prevent social unrest, strikes and acts of civil disobedience;

- to restore people's faith that the formation of the power structure from top to bottom will depend only on the will of the people;

- to preserve and strengthen the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus and make it attractive for a comfortable stay. "

Chairman of the Independent Trade Union of the Radio Electronic Industry Workers (REP) Henadz Fiadynich has commented upon the open letter of the union to Lukashenka, for the Belaruskaya Prauda:

- Nothing depends on the citizens today: the people constantly go to vote, but their lives are not improving. According to the Constitution, the people themselves should determine the development strategy of the country, each region. Moreover, the courts should be elected rather than appointed: a person can now be put in jail and rot there ...

- The REP trade union has actually formulated a plan for the peaceful transfer of power, which, of course, will be rejected by the regime. What's next?

- The main thing for us is the attitude of the people, not the authorities, to our suggestions. I would like to see our proposals come to the people; let the people make a public discussion, at least on the Internet. The authorities are able to hear the citizens only when they come out to the square. If the current leaders of the country are not able to create decent living conditions for the citizens, then they should not lead Belarus.