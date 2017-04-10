Nina Bahinskaya: This Government Is Illegitimate 15 10.04.2017, 14:31

10,654

NINA BAHINSKAYA

PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

The activist says the panic actions of the authorities make her laugh.

The Central District Court of Minsk fined civil activist Nina Bahinskaya for 50 base fees (Bn 1050) for holding a picket near the KGB building on March 24. Bahinskaya did not attend the trial and found out about the court’s decision from the journalists.

“I never attend those trials. When I held a picket, a police officer from the Central district police department warned me that I could get 500 base fees of a fine for this. I only shrugged my shoulders – I had 50, 40 and 30 base fees, I have nothing to pay the fines with and I will not do it anyway. They fined me for 50 base fees now… let them choke on that – this is the way they earn their salaries,” — Bahinskaya has said in an interview to “Belsat”.

The activist believes that her right to peaceful protests is granted by the Constitution , therefore she reckons the administrative persecution for this illegal.

“This government is illegitimate so all those fines are wrong. They want to frighten the people on my example, but this only makes me laugh,” — she says.

On March 24, Nina Bahinskaya held a picket near the KGB building, demanding to stop repressions and to release political prisoners. She was detained back then. After the Freedom Day, she continued to picket the KGB building. She also participated in the action of solidarity with the arrestees in the “White Legion” case.