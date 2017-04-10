18 Days Without Trial: Ukrainian students Remain In Akrestsin Street Detention Center 16 10.04.2017, 14:53

16,669

PHOTO: TUT.BY

The youngsters were detained by the police without uniform on March 24 right in the streets of Minsk.

The students, namely, 19-year-old Ivan Danylenko and 18-year-old Roman Lehar were detained on March 24 in Minsk for the personal identification. Since then, they have remained in the Akrestsin Street detention center, the Embassy is trying to achieve their deportation, while the youngsters have found out already behind the bars that they are witnesses in the criminal case of setting the tax inspectorate in Homel on fire.

— My son planned to visit Minsk long ago, and I tried to convince him not to go there. I explained: any foreigner is dangerous, even here youngsters of 18-19 years of age are stopped and asked things like “Who are you?” or “What are you doing here?” It turned out your police was hard to deal with, — Tetyana, the mother of detained Ivan Danylenko, has told to tut.by.

Despite the warnings of his relatives, medical college student Ivan Danylenko and Architectural University student Roman Lehar arrived in Minsk on March 24. On the same day, they were detained in the street by the policemen in plain clothes. First, young people spent the night in the police station and then they were sent for identification to the Akrestsin Street detention center.

According to the relatives of the detainees, the boys arrived in Minsk, "just to see the city" and did not intend to participate in the action on Freedom Day, March 25.

— With regard to Danylenko, his passport was handed over to the Department on Citizenship and Migration, and the identity of my client to date is set. However, no proceedings have happened, although they should have decided whether he will be expelled or deported within 48 hours since April 3, — lawyer Mary Kolesava-Hudzilina says.

As for the passport of the other student, Roman Lehar, a mysterious story has happened to it. It was seized during a search at the place of a Minsker where the youngster stayed, and then the document just disappeared. The Embassy of Ukraine to Belarus is expecting the Belarusian side to provide official enquiries with regard to Lehar in order to prepare the necessary documentation for his deportation, but so far there have been none.

Apart from that, the Embassy sent a note to the Belarusian MFA.

— If the Ukrainian citizens were prepared for expel, it would be great, but there has been no such information so far. We continue to work on this issue and we hope that they will be deported in the coming days, — Oleksandr Novoselov, the Consul and the First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus has said.

On March 28, investigators arrived from Homel to the detention center in the Akrestsin Street and questioned Danylenko and Lehar as witnesses in a criminal case on setting the tax inspectorate in Homel on fire. We remind, in the morning on March 24 it became known that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the building. The Investigatory Committee opened a criminal case under Part. 2, Art. 218 of the Criminal Code "Intentional damage to property committed in a dangerous way." The students from Kyiv denied that they had anything to do with it.

— My clients changed trains in Homel on the night of March 23-24. They insist to watch the video-records taken at the railway station, which would show that my clients hadn’t been near the building of the tax inspectorate. At present moment, the jackets, trousers, and caps belonging to the Ukrainian citizens have been seized for the expertise, — lawyer Mary Kolesava-Hudzilina clarifies.

— Why haven’t your police addressed to the consular department? Our guys have some other things to do apart from going to Homel to throw Molotov cocktails to the tax inspectorate building. As if we don’t have our own tax inspectorates. This is absolute nonsense, — Ivan Danylenko’s mother Tetyana doesn’t hide her outrage. — Our son lives separately, so he probably decided to go there for a weekend, so that the family wouldn’t know about this and wouldn’t worry. Here’s what happened… I am a little bit shocked and I can’t understand the reason for his detention. It’s been the third week and the case seems frozen. If I hadn’t started looking for Ivan, he would have stayed in the detention center as an anonymous person. When I spotted the information about the detention of three Ukrainian citizens at your Freedom Day, I addressed to the Embassy, to the MFA. It turned out those were different people.

Roman Lehar’s family didn’t know he went to Minsk. He headed to the university and didn’t return, his aunt Tetyana has informed to tut.by.

8 Ukrainian citizens were detained on the eve and during the Freedom Day in total. Apart from Ivan Danylenko and Roman Lehar, three preachers from Ukraine were arrested before March 25, they have already been deported from Belarus. During the protest on the Freedom Day, the police detained three more Ukrainians. The court resolved to deport two of them to their homeland, and the third was arrested for 15 days.