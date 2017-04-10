Vitsebsk Human Rights Activists Released 3 10.04.2017, 16:28

Activists were supported by common Vitsebsk citizens during their imprisonment.

The police detained Leanid Svetsik and Kanstantsin Mardvintsau on March 26. On that day started the countdown of 15 days, to which they were sentenced for their alleged participating in the unsanctioned rally on Freedom Day, March 25, Radio Svaboda reports.

Kanstantsin Mardvintsau in fact was judged at a closed trial: Judge Inna Hrabouskaya did not let any journalists in – neither his colleagues from BAJ, nor friends. Mardvintsau did not deny that March 25 was a holiday for him, but stressed that he had been at the rally in the capacity of a journalist. He had a goal to describe the events for the human rights website "Vitsebsk Spring".

He did not get into the "multi-populated" cells of the Vitsebsk temporary detention facility. "So that I would not propagandize", – Kanstantsin Mardvintsau says.

"I was transferred to different cells three times, but there were always two of us. Conditions were not the best, it goes without saying: both food and the cameras themselves were not nearly a resort. I read most of the time. My colleagues sent me some books. The book "Prison and Health", by the way, I purposely left in the detention center. Let them study!" – Kanstantsin said.

Mardvintsau has no relatives in Vitsebsk. But completely unfamiliar people made arrangements in social networks and brought care packages to the detention facility to support him.

Postcards from acquaintances and strangers were also brought regularly, human rights activist Leanid Svetsik adds:

"I was a little less lucky: I had to stay in the cell, where there were 10 people. It was hard, especially when cigarettes were smoked nearby, because I do not smoke myself. But I was ready for that, and therefore there are no hard feelings about the fate that led me to human rights and journalistic activities."

Svetsik associates such long terms of arrests for human rights defenders with their activities:

"Just before the March events, I appealed to the prosecutor's office about the fact that the police work in civilian clothes during rallies or detentions, which is illegal. After all, an ordinary person does not understand who is in front of him, and then he is accused of insubordination to police officers ... By the way, both on March 25 and March 26 there were many policemen in plain clothes at Vitsebsk rallies. But I was detained by people in uniform. "

Two fragments of video were demonstrated at the trial as evidence: one of them shows Svetsik when he is taking pictures of Victory Square and the second one – when he is crossing the street g with other passers-by. Judge Tatsiana Zhuraukova considered them enough to accuse the human rights activist of participating in the unauthorized rally.

According to human rights activists, they were given longer terms of imprisonment in order to leave other accused without legal aid of the human rights activists. For example, not to let them consult about how to write complaints on judicial decisions. This problem was actually felt, because more than 10 people were arrested for Freedom Day. One more Vitsebsk human rights activist, Pavel Liavinau, was among them.

He was also detained on March 26, but immediately after that he was hospitalized with a hypertensive crisis. He is being treated in the cardiological center at the moment. He says that the summons to the court will not go over his head.

Vitsebsk activists are collecting signatures to the Kastrychnitski District Court to stop the prosecution of the human rights activist. A special statement says that Pavel Liavinau was an observer and did not participate in mass actions. Although he himself is sure that participation is not an offense, since every citizen of Belarus has the right to freedom of thought and expression, guaranteed by the Constitution.