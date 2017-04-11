Mikalai Statkevich: "Case Of Patriots" Is Fabricated By KGB 11 11.04.2017, 8:19

9,067

The West should get to know to what “methods” Belarusian authorities go down to.

Mikalai Statkevich, one of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress, said this in an interview with the site palitviazni.info.

– In my opinion, the regime has nothing on this case. They can only fabricate it. For example, the BT (Belarusian television) showed Sergey Kuntsevich, who had been charged with the case, and showed a car from which the police got some bottles of liquid. But there is also a video that was shot by an unknown person. On the video you can see those same "cocktails" being gotten out from the police bus first.

Therefore, we provided all these facts to the delegation of the European Union, the European Parliament, as well as to all the Social-Democratic parties of Europe and to the world association the Socialist International. The international community should get to know to what “methods” Belarusian authorities go down to. In general, I’ve got an impression that all this "case of patriots" is part of some more large-scale provocation, which, thank God, did not happen.

– How, in your opinion, can this case unfold?

– I think that when people forget about these films and this hysteria a little, when the authorities also decide to calm down, then they will start to quietly release the defendants.

– How does the West treat all this? Is there any specific position on this issue or has it decided not to spoil relations with the official Minsk?

– Western officials regret about their efforts to establish a "dialogue" with Minsk, and therefore those who were building those "bridges" are now grinding their teeth, although many of them demonstrate sincere indignation. If on May 1, the day when we are planning to hold another action, the authorities allow themselves something similar to what happened on March 25, then everything can change in an instant, including the Western policy of Belarus. But in this case, at least our grandchildren and children will not have to return western loans. Because the Belarusian authorities simply will not receive them.

To date, human rights defenders are aware of the 21 detainees involved in the "case of patriots", initiated under part 3 of article 293 of the Criminal Code ("Preparation of mass riots").18 of them were charged.