Polish Musician Not Allowed Into Visa-Free Hrodna

The first attempt to go to the Belarusian visa-free territory by train turned out to be unsuccessful.

Musician and producer Pyotr Dudanovich from Podlasie Province and German musicians tried to get to Hrodna within the framework of visa-free regime.

"We issued the documents in the travel agency from Hrodna. We took a train from Krakow to Hrodna. We arrived at the station in Hrodna. And there the border guards politely told us that we needed to take the train back - the same one by which we had come there, since the railway wasn’t included in the visa-free regime. We had to return to Kuźnica Białostocka and wait for almost 10 hours there for a bus to take us from there. The most bitter is that my friends from Germany saw very little of Hrodna because of this situation, since we had no time,” – Pyotr Dudanovich said to Radio Racyja.

More than five thousand tourists from different countries have already arrived in Belarus within the framework of visa-free travel to Hrodna and the territory of the Augustow Canal.

However, this can be done only when you travel by bus and cross the border at border crossings Lesnaya (Rudawka), Bruzgi (Kuźnica Białostocka) and Privalka (Raigardas). You can’t get to Hrodna within the visa-free travel by railroad or airplane yet.