close
11 April 2017, Tuesday, 12:47
PDA-version send a news report news archive
be ru en

More Belarusians Demand Impose Sanctions Against Shunevich's Squirts

9
  • 11.04.2017, 9:53
  • 8,435
PHOTO: REUTERS

People's campaign for cleansing of the ranks of power is gaining momentum.

More than 640 people have already signed a petition demanding that the EU should immediately impose sanctions against all Belarusian officials who are guilty of violence, repressions and rigging of the "elections".

"Unidentified persons without uniforms and distinctive insignia kidnap and beat peaceful protesters. "Police officers" intimidate journalists and seize their equipment, arrest children and old people, beat peaceful demonstrators. "Directors" and "reporters" shoot deceitful lampoons about innocent people.

"Prosecutors" bring serious criminal charges against innocent people. "Judges" pass absurd sentences on innocent people basing on perjury. Members of "election commissions" falsify the results of "elections". "Managers" intimidate employees of enterprises and institutions threatening to dismiss them. "Rectors" and "deans" intimidate students threatening to expulse them from universities.

These crimes are now committed throughout Belarus. The basic European values - Freedom, Democracy, Rule of Law - are violated every day.

We, the undersigned, demand that the European Union should immediately impose personal sanctions against all officials guilty of violence, repressions and falsification of elections.

We believe that the EU should suspend financing of state structures of Belarus and, instead, redirect financial assistance to support civil society in Belarus," – the authors of the petition state.


Opinion

Shades of Political Prostitution
Shades of Political Prostitution Stanislau Shushkevich
The Society of Open-Ended Opportunities
The Society of Open-Ended Opportunities Iryna Khalip
Russia Makes Preparations For Full-Scale Offensive Operation
Russia Makes Preparations For Full-Scale Offensive Operation ANDREI SANNIKOV
Salvaged Reactor Vessel Still Installed At Belarusian NPP
Salvaged Reactor Vessel Still Installed At Belarusian NPP Andrei Ozharovsky


Interview

Jauhen Afnagel: Lukashenka vs. People. People to Win
Jauhen Afnagel: Lukashenka vs. People. People to Win
Mikalai Statkevich: Why Are You Wriggling, Cunning Nonentity?
Mikalai Statkevich: Why Are You Wriggling, Cunning Nonentity?
Henadz Fiadynich: People Protest And They Will Protest!
Henadz Fiadynich: People Protest And They Will Protest!
Mikalai Statkevich: Spiritual Revolution Wages in Belarus
Mikalai Statkevich: Spiritual Revolution Wages in Belarus