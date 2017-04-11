More Belarusians Demand Impose Sanctions Against Shunevich's Squirts 9 11.04.2017, 9:53

PHOTO: REUTERS

People's campaign for cleansing of the ranks of power is gaining momentum.

More than 640 people have already signed a petition demanding that the EU should immediately impose sanctions against all Belarusian officials who are guilty of violence, repressions and rigging of the "elections".

"Unidentified persons without uniforms and distinctive insignia kidnap and beat peaceful protesters. "Police officers" intimidate journalists and seize their equipment, arrest children and old people, beat peaceful demonstrators. "Directors" and "reporters" shoot deceitful lampoons about innocent people.

"Prosecutors" bring serious criminal charges against innocent people. "Judges" pass absurd sentences on innocent people basing on perjury. Members of "election commissions" falsify the results of "elections". "Managers" intimidate employees of enterprises and institutions threatening to dismiss them. "Rectors" and "deans" intimidate students threatening to expulse them from universities.

These crimes are now committed throughout Belarus. The basic European values - Freedom, Democracy, Rule of Law - are violated every day.

We, the undersigned, demand that the European Union should immediately impose personal sanctions against all officials guilty of violence, repressions and falsification of elections.

We believe that the EU should suspend financing of state structures of Belarus and, instead, redirect financial assistance to support civil society in Belarus," – the authors of the petition state.