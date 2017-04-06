Three Christian Preachers To Be Deported From Belarus 4 6.04.2017, 13:15

PHOTO: SVABODA.ORG

At present moment, three Ukrainian citizens remain in the detention center in the Akrestsin Street in Minsk. They were detained on the Freedom Day.

Ukrainian citizens Vladyslav Yermolov, Leonid Nomerchuk and Ashot Sarkisyan from the "Evangel" mission, having served 15 days of arrest in Minsk, Belarus, should arrive by plane to Kyiev at 2.30 p.m. on April 6.

"Three Ukrainian preachers were released from the detention center and sent to the airport, from where they will be deported by air to Kyiv at the expense of the Belarusian side," - Consul of Ukraine in Minsk Oleksandr Novoselov has told Radio Liberty.

According to the Consul, he never managed to meet with the Ukrainian preachers. However, on April 5, Novoselov said, he was in prison and met with three other Ukrainian citizens who are under arrest there.

"Everything appears in order there, I mean the confinement conditions, there are no complaints in this regard," - the Consul says.

On March 22, Christian preachers from Ukraine Ashot Sarkisyan, Leonid Nomerchuk, Vladyslav Ermolov from the mission "Evangel" were detained in Minsk. They were going to hold biblical seminars in Minsk with the participation of a South Korean preacher, but they were detained and sentenced to 15 days on charges of "swearing in public".

Lawyer of the Minsk church "New Life" Siarhei Lukanin said that the Ukrainians were jailed on false charges. According to him, three Ukrainian citizens-Protestants agreed to rent a conference hall in one of the hotels for March 21-24, but they did not have time to pay. They planned to conduct several lectures there, in which the preacher from South Korea Kim John Shu was to take part. The "Evangel" is a Protestant movement that originated in South Korea.

Currently, three more citizens of Ukraine remain detained in the Minsk prison in Akrestsin Street. They got detained during the dispersal of the anti-government actions on March 25-26.