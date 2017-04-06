Henadz Fyadynich: It's Time to Stop Making Decisions For the People 13 6.04.2017, 14:30

The Trade Union of the Radio and Electronic Industry (REP) calls on Lukashenka to organize a round table to resolve the situation in the economy and in the society.

The leadership of the Trade Union wrote an open letter to the Belarusian ruler and offered to discuss a number of urgent issues:

- Abolition of Decree No. 3 "On Prevention of Social Dependency";

- Abolition of Decree No. 29 "On Short-Term Contracts";

- Review of Decree on retirement age increase;

- Development of the vocational rehabilitation programme within regional needs;

- Replacement of the registration system of social organizations with notification-based;

- Development and application of the Law on self-employment, etc.

According to the Trade Union, this step will promote unification of the society, faith in decision-making driven by the people, preservation and strengthening of independence and sovereignty of Belarus.

- We offer to make "Round Tables" constantly operating public bodies both in the capital and in the regions, Chairman of the REP Trade Union Henadz Fyadynich told praca-by.info. - Authorized representatives of the people elected during meetings in February-March will be their members. The authorities cannot resolve the problem of employment as if by magic, and the method to "get people employed for a penny" is not the way out of the situation, but an aggravation of the problem. This also applies to other issues, I am sure there are a lot of them in every region.

The escalated crisis must be overcome by development of wise and balanced and, what is more, joint decisions. It's time to stop making decisions for the people, the leader of the Trade Union summed up.

These regions still with no representative from the people should hold such elections.