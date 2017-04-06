close
11 April 2017, Tuesday, 12:46
Homel Authorities Want To Take Away Independent Journalist’s Son

  • 6.04.2017, 14:47
Larysa Shchyrakova has received a letter with a demand to be present at the administrative commission at the district executive committee.

"However, threats to take my son away are not blind. Today I have been summoned to the administrative commission at the district executive committee. I believe that the next one will be appointed promptly, I invite colleagues and not indifferent people to come to support me. I’ll inform about the time later," – the journalist wrote on her Facebook page.

Larysa Shchyrakova is a journalist who actively covered popular protests in February and March of this year. About 8 protocols have already been drawn up against the journalist for reporting from the protests. The trials are afoot.


