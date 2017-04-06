European Parliament Warns Lukashenka About Return Of Sanctions 34 6.04.2017, 15:10

In a special resolution, the European Parliament condemned the actions of the Belarusian authorities and demanded the release of all Freedom Day detainees.

The European Parliament, in a resolution on Belarus adopted on Thursday in Strasbourg, condemned the dispersal of the peaceful demonstrators and repressions on the eve of the demonstrations on March 25, 2017, called upon the Belarusian authorities to immediately release the detainees, and urged the European institutions to once again increase attention to the political situation in the country, Interfax reports.

The European Parliament "underlines that, despite the calls of the international community for restraint, the reaction of the security services was indiscriminate and disproportionate." It "expresses concern over the latest developments in Belarus and underlines the obvious need for a broader process of democratization in the country."

The MEPs condemn unreasonable restrictions of freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and freedom of association in Belarus.

The European Parliament "urges the Belarusian authorities to immediately conduct a thorough and impartial investigation of all reports of arbitrary detentions and other violations of the rights of protesters in connection with the recent demonstrations."

The European Parliament "warns that in case of failure to conduct such investigations, the EU can apply new restrictive measures against the high-ranking officials of Belarus who are responsible for recent repressions."

The EU Assembly calls on the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, which plans to hold its 26th annual session in Minsk in July 2017, to take into account the recent events and, at a minimum, ensure the participation of the democratic opposition parties, independent media and civil society organizations in the session.

Among other recommendations of the European Parliament is the resumption of the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus, the verification of compliance with EU sanctions against Russia, the EIB's participation in the financing of the Astravets nuclear power plant being built with Russian assistance.