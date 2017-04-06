Hrodna Activist: There Is Desire To Fight On 3 6.04.2017, 16:49

Mikalai Salianik has been released after seven days of arrest.

Mikalai Salianik, a member of the United Civil Party from Hrodna, is at large. He has spent seven days of administrative arrest in a temporary detention facility. Leninski district court judge Dzmitry Bubenchyk has sentenced him to this term for participating in the protest March in the center of Hrodna on March 15, Radio Racyja reports.

"They did not break me down." Even some confidence came to me that we are doing everything right. I have a desire to fight on. The conditions in the cell were terrible, it was never ventilated, four types of gratings on the windows, which could not be removed," – Mikalai Salianik said after his release.

The release was supposed to take place at about two o'clock in the afternoon, but the policemen released the activist two hours earlier so that people would not gather in front of the detention facility. Having received the news, Siarhei Verameyenka and Jerzy Grygenc were the first to arrive.

– I am very glad that our activist has been released, I am glad that he was released without excesses, since Mikalai is an active and energetic person. And of course I want to say that solidarity is a very important and essential thing. Every day we and other people brought care packages, wrote postcards and supported Mikalai. The authorities, those people, who are now in power, and those policemen, who keep in custody, could see our support," – Siarhei Verameyenka said.