11 April 2017, Tuesday, 12:45
Partyzanski District Head: Can I Afford Brand-New Car? Yes, I Can

  • 7.04.2017, 8:06
Dzianis Ausiannikau
PHOTO: TUT.BY

The "vertical of power" representative believes that the officials’ salaries could be even bigger.

37-year-old head of Partyzanski district of Minsk Dzianis Ausiannikau has said that in his interview to tut.by.

– Today we set an objective to provide a person, who goes to the civil service, with the insight into what he will face. After all, often the official is associated with an idler who lives on taxpayers' money. The official is a saboteur. Would anyone want to work as a saboteur? No, of course, not, – the Partyzanski district head stated.

– We have to go after people and interest them somehow. And now the task is to raise the prestige of the civil service," – the official intrusted with "secrets".

– Not only does money make up the prestige of the work and not only because of the money people come here. Therefore, I can’t say whether we are paid now a little or a lot. On my side – I would like to earn more. And I can’t say that I do not get enough, no – I do make enough. Can I afford a brand-new car? If I do my best and buy it on credit – then I probably can. The question is: what kind of a car? The cheapest car – yes, the most expensive one – no. But it's all relative. After all, a tin of black caviar is not food for one man, and a piece of bread is a joy for another, – the Partyzanski district head summed up.


