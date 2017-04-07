Yan Hryb: Every Normal Person Wants To Change This Shadow Of Fascism 7 7.04.2017, 8:51

YAN HRYB

PHOTO: EURORADIO

The 80-year-old poet, who became famous after Freedom Day, has told why he goes to protest rallies.

Poet Yan Hryb, who was brutally detained by the riot police on Freedom Day in Minsk and managed to escape from a paddy wagon, has told Euroradio about this:

– Since 1988, I have been going to rallies with Bykau, Khadyka, Pazdniak. I’ve been constantly detained. One hundred times! Well, maybe 30-40, then for sure. But I’ve served days of arrest only three times. One time I served time with a goat. Students brought a goat to a rally and attached the sign "president" to it. Riot policemen were chasing the goat, caught it and took with me to the Savietski district police department ... Time was, however, when they didn’t fine that much, and international organizations helped to pay off the fines. And now I escaped from the paddy wagon, being afraid of a fine: it is difficult to pay them with today's pensions. Why do I come out? There is such a situation in the country that a normal person can’t stand it. If one is a little bit conscious, if he is possessed of intelligence, he must do something to change this situation, reminding the shadow of fascism. I understand that it's very difficult to change something, but the soul and the heart cannot tolerate it, they hope that something will be changed.