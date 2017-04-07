Belarus’ Foreign Ministry Complained About "Barks And Admonitions" 36 7.04.2017, 8:59

The Ministry has reacted to the resolution of the European Parliament on the political situation in Belarus.

The official version of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has been voiced by its press secretary Dzmitry Mironchyk.

"It is regrettable that members of the European Parliament lacked time or desire to familiarize themselves with the official point of view on the events that transpired two weeks ago and to clarify all the issues via a direct dialogue.

We are ready to discuss any topics with our foreign partners. We are ready to give answers to any questions, including about matters we disagree. It is in this manner that we've been communicating with those representatives of the European Union, who are genuinely concerned about the future of relations with Belarus. The Foreign Ministry has already reported that a delegation from Brussels has been in Minsk this week and has had substantial negotiations with representatives of government agencies during the session of the Belarus-European Union coordinating group.

The method of barks and admonitions that the European Parliament uses in most cases does not work with Belarus. Even justified criticism needs to be constructive and unprejudiced. It needs to take into account the objective reality and processes going on in our country and the region as a whole. The resolution demonstrates that the European Parliament did not try to achieve that.

We understand that overcoming negative anti-Belorussian clichés takes time and political wisdom. Let's wait... "

In the resolution adopted on April 6, the European Parliament condemns the repressions against the demonstrators in Belarus before and during the March 25, describes the actions of the Belarusian security forces as "disproportionate and inappropriate" and demands the release of all the detained for political reasons. In case of non-compliance with the requirements of the European Parliament, the resolution provides for the possibility of returning sanctions, which were previously applied against Belarusian officials, officials and law enforcement agencies.