Photo Fact: Who Is Brest Police Afraid Of? 7.04.2017, 9:22

The policemen have turned the territory of the district police department into a fortress.

"A high fence and barbed wire guard the Brest police from people.

Earlier, one could easily pass to the territory of the Leninski district police department of Brest and the temporary detention facility," – the Belsat photo report from Brest says.