11 April 2017, Tuesday, 12:45
Retired Military Missileer: I Want To See Belarus As It Was Started To Be Built By Shushkevich

  • 7.04.2017, 9:33
IVAN ANTANIUK
PHOTO: EURORADIO

87-year-old Ivan Antaniuk explains why he has chosen the path of struggle for freedom and independence of his country.

Ivan Antaniuk has told Euroradio about it:

I used to be far apart from the politics and then I retired and chose the path of struggle for a free independent Belarus, joined the Belarusian movement. My consciousness dictates to me that I should be together with the patriots of our Motherland and revive the country so that it can follow the path of democracy.

One Belarusian presses another Belarusian – that's the model of the state today! Therefore, I began to participate in the rallies at the time when 100 thousand Minsk citizens took to the Independence Square. I remember how they were detaining Hryb near the post office, I was defending him, and I was punched with a stick on my shoulders. After that, I was careful, because who would intercede for me? And now I go to big events like Freedom Day, I do not go to small ones, because my legs trouble me. I had to come on the 25th, I could not do other than I did.

I take to the streets, because I love Belarus and I want to see it as a free and democratic country, as it was started to be built by Shushkevich.


