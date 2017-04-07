Independent Journalists And Writers Ranked Among "Parasites" 4 7.04.2017, 10:23

3,352

The Ministry of Culture has not recognized BAJ and the PEN Center as creative unions.

The Ministry of Culture has refused to recognize the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Belarusian PEN Center as creative unions, the BAJ press service reports.

This is stated in the official response of the Ministry to the collective appeal of BAJ, the Belarusian PEN Center and the Union of Belarusian Writers. The organizations sent it on March 15. They asked to explain why they were not included in the list of creative unions, while other similar public associations were included in this list.

The joint letter of BAJ, the Union of Belarusian Writers and the PEN Center notes the discriminatory approach of the ministry to a number of organizations and their members who are engaged in creative work.

It is said in response of the ministry signed by Deputy Minister Iryna Dryha, that the status of a creative worker, a member of the creative union, is confirmed by a creative union in the order determined by the creative union’s regulations. The list of creative unions is approved by Resolution No. 7 of January 30, 2017.

Neither BAJ, nor the PEN Center was included in this list. And the Union of Belarusian Writers was luckier: this organization was included in the list in March.

By the way, the presence in the list guarantees that members of these creative unions will not be ranked among parasites.