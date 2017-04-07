Lukashenka Responds To Senator McCain: We And Russia Will Defend Against NATO 7.04.2017, 10:36

The dictator has commented on the letter from the group of US congressmen.

The governor of Belarus said in his interview to the interstate TV and radio company Mir that many countries are discussing the forthcoming exercises "West-2017", which will be held on the territory of Belarus, BelTA informs.

"Today I received a letter from a group of U.S. congressmen, including the famous McCain, who searches for democracy in Belarus. The letter complains that we've detained someone here and so on and so forth. These people raised the matter of the army exercise among other things. They say it represents some kind of danger to them. What about NATO's increased activities near our borders? Russians love saying it is happening near Russian borders. Well, if it's Kaliningrad they are talking about, then I agree. But one has to understand that it is primarily happening near Belarusian borders. I want Europeans, NATO countries, and the United States to understand that we once created the joint army force in Belarus and in western Russia as a counterbalance to that. We are not going to attack anyone, we don't need that. And we are not capable of waging a war on the entire world. Putin and I understand it perfectly. But we will stand our ground. This is why they have to understand us," – the dictator said.