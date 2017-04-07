Nina Bahinskaya: I Will Go To Rallies – I Can’t Sleep Peacefully, When Such Things Happen In Country 2 7.04.2017, 10:41

NINA BAHINSKAYA

PHOTO: RADIO SVABODA

The activist describes how she was "converted" to popular resistance.

70-year-old activist well-known in Belarus Nina Bahinskaya has told about it in her interview to Euroradio:

– They have been written the same things in the protocols for many years: I violate the law on mass events, I shout the slogans "Long Live Belarus" and I hold a white-red-white flag in my hands. I’ve been serving sentences in Akrestsin Street twice: for the celebration of Dziady and Freedom Day. I have not been detained recently, but fined. In 2016, I was fined 130 million in "old" money. Today I again received a summons to the court, but I do not go to these courts anymore, and I do not count the sums of the fines, because I can’t pay them physically...

My first rally was Dziady in 1988, where I was actually "converted" to popular resistance. I consider it normal and democratic, when people, dissatisfied with the actions of the authorities, come out together or singly to protest. The authorities do not seek to revive our ethnic community, continue the Russification.

It offends me that I walk along Kalinin Square. I know the story of the so-called All-Union headman, who even could not protect his wife from repressions. He was a coward! And there is no monument to Kalinouski. We are sitting in our nest and must resist the outsiders who impose their language and culture on us. I will go to the rallies, because I can’t sit back and do nothing, sleep quietly and be happy with what is happening in the country.