Minsk Police Head: Monument To Policeman Is Holy Place For Me

Aliaksandr Barsukou

The head of the Minsk Main Department of Internal Affairs got nervous over the recognition of Viachaslau Kasinerau as a political prisoner.

Minsk Police Head Aliaksandr Barsukou has remarked nervously upon the fact that human rights activists have recognized Viachaslau Kasinerau as a political prisoner.

– This is just a troublemaker, who approached to the monument, yes – well, this is for us, for the police, for all of us, I have been serving at the police for 30 years, even more, I have been to all the hot spots – this is a holy place. And he threw a rope on it (the monument). There is no knowing what it would have led up to, if the police had not detained him! Do you know what we can come to in such a case? By the same token, you can come to Victory Square and again do some acts and things. Such actions have already taken place! – head of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the Minsk City Executive Committee Aliaksandr Barsukou has said to ONT.

Now Kasinerau is in the pretrial detention center in Valadarski street, he is prosecuted for hooliganism under Part 1 of Article 339 of the Criminal Code.

On April 5, human rights organizations of Belarus recognized ex-figurant of the "graffiti case" Viachaslau Kasinerau as a political prisoner. They insist that his actions "do not fall within the scope of criminal hooliganism, do not bear a public threat, which is an indispensable sign of a crime" and consider the criminal prosecution (like the previous one in August 2015) to be the "revenge of the police".

The letter was signed by the human rights center Viasna, the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Legal Transformation Center, the Committee for the Protection of the Repressed "Salidarinasts", the Belarusian House of Human Rights named after B. Zvazskou, the Belarusian Documentation Center, the Belarusian PEN Center and the Republican Public Association "Legal initiative".

Viachaslau Kasinerau is known as one of the figurants of the "graffiti" case. In 2015, they were charged with hooliganism and property damage for making graffiti and painting over the billboards depicting police officers. On January 29, 2016, the Frunzenski district court fined Kasinerau 30 basic units.