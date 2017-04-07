‘I Participate In Demonstrations As My Body Fails To Digest A Liar At Power’ 3 7.04.2017, 11:34

PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

A radio-physicist from the Uzda district finds out the information about the street actions from the internet and goes to Minsk straightaway.

Radio-physicist Uladzimir Kaliberda has told this in an interview to Euroradio:

- All this started from the Dziady-1988. All actions ended differently for me: sometimes I was detained, sometimes I was beaten with a baton, a lot of stuff happened. I also had to pay fines from time to time. I take on to the demonstrations as my body just fails to digest what is happening here. I dislike lies, and the man at power started his work with lies. I used to live in Minsk, and now I moved to my home area, which is in the Uzda district. No actions are held there, but I used to collect signatures for Domash and Chyhir there at the time. I come to Minsk to take part in the demonstrations regularly — I check the internet for the information about the time and the place of the actions, and go. I will participate in the upcoming actions as well.