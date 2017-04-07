‘Back to USSR’: Loud-Hailers Mounted At Bus-Stops In Homel 18 7.04.2017, 11:49

Loud-hailers appeared at several public transport stops in the regional center.

The activists of the movement “New Homel” have informed about this in the vk.com social network.

“They pour spam on us not only through the TV, mailboxes, advertising boards, and public transport. The advertising is haunting us in the streets as well, isn’t it?!” — the activists ask a question.

In the video, the voice coming from the loud-hailer reminds: “Strictly follow the rules of the traffic movement!”

Last year, the representatives of the “New Homel” addressed to the local authorities demanding to prohibit the audio-advertising in the public transport. Their efforts were not in vain: in late March, 2016 the “Homeloblavtotrans” took the decision to decrease the sound level of the audio-advertising by 10%.