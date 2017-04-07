Belarusian Television To Stop Working For Half A Day 34 7.04.2017, 12:20

Radio and television in Belarus will not work for half a day on April 12.

The “Beltelecom” will carry out prophylactic works at the transmitting equipment on April 12, the website of the Republican Unitary Enterprise “Beltelecom” informs.

“In connection with the planned maintenance works on the transmission, power equipment and antenna-mast structures on April 12 from 9:00 to 15:00, the broadcasting of TV and sound programs will be stopped,” - the “Beltelecom” has informed.