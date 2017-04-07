Professor Mikalai Savitski: Protest Actions Give Spiritual Enrichment 2 7.04.2017, 12:29

9,475

MIKALAI SAVITSKI

PHOTO: EURORADIO

The 83-year-old professor is trying not to miss a single action of protest against dictatorship.

Mikalai Savitski has said this in an interview to "Euroradio":

- It was even recorded somewhere, that I was the first person arrested in 1994 under Lukashenka. The subscribers of the newspaper "Freedom", which ceased to be sent, held an action near the Government House. We gathered to clarify the situation. However, the crackdown began, and some riot police Lieutenant Colonel with the surname Frantsuzau invited me to jail. Then I spent five days in the Akrestsin Street detention center and went on a hunger strike.

In 1996, during the "Minsk Spring" I was poisoned with gas and had a concussion after the baton blow – it still reminds about itself sometimes.

And now, on March 25, I took on to the street as it remains a big holiday for me and for the State, though a normal human mind cannot comprehend that the government does not celebrate the establishment of the Statehood.

In general, I was baptized spiritually and morally at the Dziady-1988. Since then, I go to all the actions, as it remains, first of all, spiritual enrichment for me. Secondly, I, as a professor, always tried to see the life events with my own eyes and make my own conclusions.