Lukashenka: All Our Ministers And Generals Act Together With Russia 52 7.04.2017, 13:38

The dictator confessed that he had common information policy with the eastern neighbour.

Lukashenka has said this in an interview to the Interstate TV and Radio Company "Mir", speaking about the "benefits" of the CSTO and the CIS, BelTA reports.

"The benefit is that we get the most advanced knowledge, especially about the current wars. We ourselves are not lagging behind, we have developed the military science, but we get this knowledge from the Russian Federation first of all. Here all the military are acting together: ministers, generals, and we with President Putin are always aware of everything, "- Lukashenka has said.

"If we need, for example, some aircraft, airplanes, armored vehicles (and we are also modernizing the equipment which we have), we purchase the latest equipment at Russia's domestic prices. It is also very important that we can provide our army with the modern types of weapons ", - the dictator has stressed.

"Without the CSTO, I don’t think that these processes in our countries, or even in Russia, would go so actively. It facilitates also the analysis of the world situation and the development of joint actions, - Lukashenka has said. - Together, we have realized the danger of, for example, cyber attacks (this is the most dangerous thing today). Together, we are beginning to conduct the information warfare, because we are constantly attacked informationally. Yes, we have enough problems, we sometimes run against each other in the information field, and this is nothing else but the information warfare, which could lead to war. That is, there are new types of threat, we see it together and begin to react. This is also thanks to the CSTO. "