Brave Minsker: I Go To Demonstrations To Support People With My Presence
7.04.2017

PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

The political activity of the ordinary Belarusians has been revived.

58-year-old Minsker Ala, who has worked as an engineer for her whole life, has said the following in an interview to Euroradio:

- I go to the actions constantly, since 1992. After the referendum-1995 I joined the BPF with my friends, we sang in their chorus. This time, on March 25, I was shown at Euronews: I am shaking hands with a classmate, and he is being dragged by the other arm by a riot policeman…

I was never grabbed, fined or tried, thank God. After the Square-2010 everyone seemed to hide. And now I started coming out to the actions again, to support the pensioners who had been short-charged with the pensions, as I came across a similar problem myself.

I want to support the people who are coming through hard times, with my presence.