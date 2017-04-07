Less Than Minimum Official Wage: What Kind Of Work Offered To "Parasites" 27 7.04.2017, 14:28

PHOTO: REUTERS

The republican bank of vacancies now houses 207 proposals for public paid work.

The portal tut.by looks at what vacancies one can fill and how much they will pay for it.

The agro firm "Archers" (Minsk region) offers vacancies for field-crop growers. It is assumed that workers will collect stones. There’s a piece-rate system of payment for labour, 265 rubles per month. A similar work is offered by the agricultural enterprise "Nasha Niva" (a branch of the Slutsk meat processing plant). In the agricultural organization "Rubiazhevichy" (Minsk region), field workers are offered a flexible work schedule.

"Liakhavichy Forestry" (Brest region) is looking for ancillary workers. Works on the weeding of the nursery-garden will be conducted only in May, the payment is 3.88 rubles per hundred square meters. Until April 14, there is an opportunity to plant the forest, the payment – 9.40 rubles per 1000 seedlings. Rural executive committees in Baranavichy district also need general-duties men, and the salary is 265 rubles.

Rural executive committees in Navahrudak district are looking for "green workers" for the minimum official wage. The Maladzechna Forestry is trying to find foresters for the same salary. The vacancy is valid until April 15.

The Svetlahorsk vegetable factory will employ workers to sort bulkheads and pack vegetables for 5,5-8,5 rubles a day. Although, with such a payment the minimum official wage is unattainable, even if you work without days off. The Stolin housing and communal service offers the cleaner’s vacancies for the unemployed and those, who are on forced leave on the initiative of the employer. They promise to pay starting with 265 rubles a month. The same salary is offered to cleaners at the enterprise Kammunalnik in Pruzhany.

Announcements on public works are also found on the websites of district executive committees. For example, the Babruisk regional executive committee reports that paid public works are availkable at OJSC Ahramashservis (grazing of livestock and potato harvesting) and OJSC Neuski-Ahra (sorting and harvesting potatoes).