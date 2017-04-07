close
11 April 2017, Tuesday, 12:45
Fuel Rises In Price In Belarus For Fourth Time In Month

  • 7.04.2017, 16:14
Beginning tomorrow, fuel rises in price by another 1 kopeck.

The price of fuel rises in Belarus for the fourth time since March 11. Each time the price goes up by only 1 kopeck. After a two-year pause, when the cost of fuel in the country did not change, it adds to the price 4 kopecks a month, onliner.by writes.

The drivers are concerned about the frequency of price changes. In other words, how many more weeks will gasoline and diesel fuel add a kopeck to the price?

Drivers should be prepared for the fact that beginning tomorrow, 1 liter of AI-95 will cost 1 ruble 23 kopecks, AI-92 – 1 ruble 15 kopecks, DT – 1 ruble 27 kopecks.


