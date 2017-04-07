close
11 April 2017, Tuesday, 12:45
Dzmitry Paliyenka Jailed For 2 Years

  • 7.04.2017, 17:56
  • 8,386
DZMITRY PALIYENKA
PHOTO: SPRING96.ORG

The civil activist was transported to serve the 2-year imprisonment right from the court hall.

The Zavodzki district court of Minsk cancelled the delay of sentence for civil activist Dzmitry Paliyenka. He was transported to serve the 2-year imprisonment right from the court hall, Radio Liberty reports.

On October 12, 2016 participant of the cyclists’ action “Critical Mass” Dzmitry Paliyenka was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with the delay of sentence. He was found guilty of the “attack on the policeman”.

After the sentence, Dzmitry Paliyenka repeatedly participated in the street actions and got different terms of detention. On April 7, the court cancelled the delay of the previous sentence.


