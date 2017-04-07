Poland Resumes Kalinouski Program 4 7.04.2017, 18:22

The Polish scholarship program has been resumed in order to support the repressed Belarusian students.

This was announced by co-director of the Belarusian House in Warsaw Ales Zarembiuk at his Facebook page.

"Good news. Upon the initiative of Robert Tyszkiewicz, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Polish Sejm, Poland returns the program named after Kastus Kalinouski to support the repressed Belarusian students ", - Ales Zarembiuk has written.

Na mój wniosek prog. stypendialny im.Kalinowskiego znowu ma objąć prześladowanych studentów na Białorusi. Obiecał mi to min.Jarosław Gowin. — Robert Tyszkiewicz (@RTyszkiewicz) 7 апреля 2017 г.

The Kalinouski program for the Belarusian students was established on March 30, 2006 at the University of Warsaw, by the Prime Minister of Poland and the rectors of the country’s higher educational establishments. The first admission to the Polish universities took place in July of the same year. Over 200 people were taken to study in Poland back then.

The aim of the program is to provide an opportunity to complete the higher education in Poland to the students from Belarus who have been expelled from the Belarusian universities, or arrested, or couldn’t study there due to political reasons.