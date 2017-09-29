закрыть
29 сентября 2017
На аукционе в США продадут рисунок Дональда Трампа

  • 29.09.2017, 21:05
Дональд Трамп

Эскиз здания Empire State Building, созданный президентом США, будет выставлен на торгах в Лос-Анджелесе.

Об этом сообщает AP.

Организаторы аукциона сообщают, что изображение знакового нью-йоркского небоскреба выполнено черным маркером и было создано Трампом на благотворительном аукционе во Флориде, когда он открывал свое имение Мар-а-Лаго как частный клуб в 1995 году.

Фото: AP

Рисунок, подписанный Трампом, был продан за менее чем 100 долларов в первый раз, а сейчас оценивается в пределах от 8 до 12 тысяч долларов. Аукционный дом сообщает, что часть доходов от продажи пойдет в пользу Национального общественного радио (NPR).

Эскиз будет выставлен на аукционе, посвященном современному искусству и знаменитостям, который пройдет в Лос-Анджелесе 19 октября.

Our latest art auction catalog is now online! Julien’s Auctions announces its highly anticipated biannual “Street, Contemporary & Celebrity Art Auction”, to be held live at our galleries and online at www.julienslive.com on October 19, 2017. This curated sale of 156 lots features the diverse talents of street artists, contemporary favorites and celebrities showcasing the multitude of styles, mediums and techniques. The sale is anchored by a section of Banksy items and also includes a selection of Shepard Fairy works, Mr. Brainwash, Takashi Murakami 村上隆, along with a variety of other Street Artists. Contemporary artists include Alex Katz, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and photographer Timothy White. Celebrity artists highlights include Donald J. Trump, Tony Curtis, and Phyllis Diller. Learn more at www.JuliensAuctions.com and bid at www.JuliensLive.com! #StreetArt #ContemporaryArt #CelebrityArt #UrbanArt #ModernArt #Auction #LiveAuction #OnlineAuction #JuliensAuctions #Banksy #MrBrainwash #ShepardFairey #TakashiMurakami #Obey #KeithHaring #AlexKatz #Warhol #Basquiat #DonaldTrump #TonyCurtis #PhyllisDiller

Публикация от Julien's Auctions Official (@juliens_auctions)


