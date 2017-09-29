На аукционе в США продадут рисунок Дональда Трампа

На аукционе в США продадут рисунок Дональда Трампа3
- 29.09.2017, 21:05
Эскиз здания Empire State Building, созданный президентом США, будет выставлен на торгах в Лос-Анджелесе.
Об этом сообщает AP.
Организаторы аукциона сообщают, что изображение знакового нью-йоркского небоскреба выполнено черным маркером и было создано Трампом на благотворительном аукционе во Флориде, когда он открывал свое имение Мар-а-Лаго как частный клуб в 1995 году.
Рисунок, подписанный Трампом, был продан за менее чем 100 долларов в первый раз, а сейчас оценивается в пределах от 8 до 12 тысяч долларов. Аукционный дом сообщает, что часть доходов от продажи пойдет в пользу Национального общественного радио (NPR).
Эскиз будет выставлен на аукционе, посвященном современному искусству и знаменитостям, который пройдет в Лос-Анджелесе 19 октября.
