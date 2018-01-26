Денис Казакевич: Расскажем про блокировку «Хартии-97» еврокомиссару Хану 4 26.01.2018, 16:17

1,154

Денис Казакевич

Официальный визит Йоханнеса Хана на фоне блокады Charter97.org наносит ущерб имиджу ЕС.

Об этом в «Фейсбуке» написал общественный активист Денис Казакевич:

- Белорусский диктатор мечтает получать деньги от ЕС и, одновременно, иметь абсолютную власть. В декабре был официально объявлен курс на "цифровую экономику" и "либерализацию", а через месяц и три дня был заблокирован доступ к независимому сайту Charter97.org за "экстремизм", "угрозу национальной безопасности" и "указание даты и места проведения массового мероприятия, разрешение на проведение которого на момент размещения публикации получено не было".

Во вторник с официальным визитом в Минск приезжает еврокомиссар Йоханнес Хан. Предлагаю писать ему на "Твиттер" и про «цифровую экономику», и про блокчейны, и про «экстремизм» «Хартии-97», и про «белорусскую стабильность», когда сотни тысяч людей в одночасье не могут читать привычные новости. Вот образцы твитов:

@JHahnEU #DigitalEconomy in #Belarus: Blockchain, crypto-currencies, Hi-Tech Park... and crackdown on internet freedom. Access to the leading independent news outlet #charter97 has been blocked 1month and 3 days after signing the Decree on Digital Economy https://goo.gl/Bqyd2A

@JHahnEU #Belarus Ministry of Information: website #charter97 was banned for "extremism", "threat to national security" and "an indication of the date and venue of the mass public event" without the "permission" https://goo.gl/5Cam4Z

@JHahnEU "Stability" and "Security" in #Belarus: hundreds of thousands of readers could not get their daily news because their favorite outlet #charter97 was suddenly banned without warning on a whim of the dictator http://www.taz.de/Presseunfreiheit-in-Weissrussla…/!5480121/

Кроме того, вы можете отправить комиссару Хану емэйл на cab-hahn-contacts@ec.europa.eu с просьбой отложить поездку в Минск, так как официальный визит на фоне блокады независимого СМИ наносит ущерб имиджу ЕС.

Вот образец

Dear Commisioner Hahn

Could you please kindly consider the possibility of postponing your upcoming visit to Belarus?

Few days ago, on 24th of January Belorussian authorities decided to block access for domestic users to the leading independent internet news outlet Charter97.org. Dear Commisioner Hahn, this incident and it's timing creates bad optics for your upcoming visit to Belarus. Notwithstanding your true intentions, the visit can be regarded by some as an implicit support of the restriction of the free press in Belarus. Given reaction of the global media to the ban, the visit might damage your image and the image of the European Union.

On the contrary, postponement of your visit to Belarus will demonstrate your stance on the core EU values such as freedom and democracy. This decision will help to support the institution of free press in Belarus. Finally, it will hearten democratic pro-EU part of the society in Belarus

With warmest regards

Имя

Адрес

Напомним, что 24 января режим Лукашенко заблокировал независимый информационный ресурс Charter97.org. Блокировку подтвердил первый замминистра информации Игорь Луцкий. Подробная инструкция о том, как обойти блокировку сайта Charter97.org, находится здесь.