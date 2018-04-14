Военный удар по Сирии: в сети публикуют фото и видео
- 14.04.2018, 9:10
На кадрах виден дым и огонь, вызванные попаданием ракет в цели в Дамаске.
Очевидцы ударов США и их союзников по Сирии публикуют в социальных сетях первые фотоснимки и видеозаписи событий. Так, на кадрах виден дым и огонь, вызванные попаданием ракет в цели в Дамаске, пишет 24tv.ua.
Отметим, что 14 апреля США, Великобритания и Франции провели военную операцию в Сирии. В результате были поражены объекты, имеющие отношение к программе сирийского правительства по использованию химического оружия.
#syria #Damascus #الحيوان_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/fdL6WroWQd— Eng.HaGi (@omas7) 14 апреля 2018 г.
The view from Kafarsooseh. Smoke visible in the distance pic.twitter.com/l5R4pr3FJ5— Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) 14 апреля 2018 г.
Civilians in Damascus on social media uploading footage and photos of bombs dropping across metropolitan Damascus. third photo shows a Syrian interceptor missile racing to defend the capital from incoming NATO missile strikes pic.twitter.com/UUyxyYASS6— MISTRESS ᴿᴬᴳᴱᑫᵁᴱᴱᴺ SHlTCOIN (@PartyPrat) 14 апреля 2018 г.
Lasers and smoke seen over Damascus moments ago as U.S., France and Britain launch naval and air raids in Syria. pic.twitter.com/aR8KcgNY2S— Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) 14 апреля 2018 г.
BREAKING: Air defense systems being activated over Damascus now as U.S. starts striking targets in Syria. pic.twitter.com/BEMBPjL54s— Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) 14 апреля 2018 г.
Images circulating between sites loyal to the regime say that the bombing of the sites Scientific Research Center, Mezzeh Airport, Brigade 41 special forces#Syria #SyriaStrike #SyriaCrisis pic.twitter.com/epIXun1TR1— Yasserj - ياسر ☪ (@Yjeoa) 14 апреля 2018 г.
The dance of the death on #Syrian sky. #SyriaStrike #PrayForSyria #Syria #PrayForTheWorld 😔 pic.twitter.com/e42zao5yE7— Iram Ahmad Khan (@Iram_Ahmad_Khan) 14 апреля 2018 г.
#US coalition missiles on attack and destroy heinous ASAD chemical fasilities in #Damascus #Syria #Douma #ChemicalAttack pic.twitter.com/p0fcboQ4OW— junaidi arbigani (@junai47) 14 апреля 2018 г.
First video of US led #SyrianStrikes— Tammy Coldwell (@tammy_coldwell) 14 апреля 2018 г.
