14 апреля 2018, суббота, 9:19
Военный удар по Сирии: в сети публикуют фото и видео

  • 14.04.2018, 9:10
На кадрах виден дым и огонь, вызванные попаданием ракет в цели в Дамаске.

Очевидцы ударов США и их союзников по Сирии публикуют в социальных сетях первые фотоснимки и видеозаписи событий. Так, на кадрах виден дым и огонь, вызванные попаданием ракет в цели в Дамаске, пишет 24tv.ua.

Отметим, что 14 апреля США, Великобритания и Франции провели военную операцию в Сирии. В результате были поражены объекты, имеющие отношение к программе сирийского правительства по использованию химического оружия.


