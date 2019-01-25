закрыть
25 января 2019, пятница, 20:53
Как проходят протесты против режима Мадуро с наступлением темноты

  • 25.01.2019, 18:26
  • 3,960

Впечатляющие видео.

После присяги Николаса Мадуро в качестве президента Венесуэлы, которую он принял 10 января, в стране вспыхнули массовые акции протеста, сообщает «Новое время».

Многотысячные митинги проходят во многих крупных городах, в том числе столице Каракасе.

Недовольство людей вызвано внешней и внутренней политикой Мадуро, следствием которой стал затянувшийся экономический кризис.

И хотя днем демонстрации венесуэльской оппозиции проходят довольно мирно и граждане в большинстве своем просто митингуют, то с наступлением темноты протесты становятся более радикальными.


