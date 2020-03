Bloomberg: Турция впервые использовала «рои беспилотников» в Сирии

NEW - #Turkey troops fired on #Assad 's Joureen camp in northern #Hama today, using [for the 1st recorded time] the newly deployed T-300 Kasırga system. It fires accurate rockets up to 120km. https://t.co/E0MF8h5HlS

NEW - Just released footage shows #Turkey destroyed a #Syria Army SA-22 Pantsir S-1 sir defense system deployed inside #Idlib.



That’s something only #Israel had been recorded publicly to have done until now.pic.twitter.com/IdEIXq2Lb6