Энистон, Хэнкс, Шварценеггер: американские знаменитости призвали носить маски от COVID-19
- 4.07.2020, 11:21
- 2,159
«Звезды» обратились к поклонникам.
Мировые знаменитости обратились к своим поклонникам. Звезды просят не забывать об использовании масок для профилактики COVID-19, сообщает nv.ua.
Актер Том Хэнкс и его супруга Рита Уилсон вылечились от коронавируса и теперь призывают не забывать о методах профилактики болезни. «На самом деле есть только три вещи, которые мы можем сделать, чтобы встретить завтрашний день: носить маску, соблюдать социальную дистанцию, мыть руки», — отметил актер на недавней пресс-конференции, посвященной фильму «Greyhound» со своим участием.
Инициативу Хэнкса поддерживают и его коллеги: Дженнифер Энистон, Арнольд Шварценеггер, Риз Уизерспун, Робин Райт и другие.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
«Ношение маски не является политическим заявлением. Это означает, что вы заботитесь о здоровье и безопасности других людей. Будьте добры, носите маску!», — написала в Instagram Уизерспун.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
Thanks @juliannemoore for the challenge #WearaDamnMask!! Protect others and protect yourself. Please let’s stay safe! This ain’t political. I nominate these friends: @nicolekidman @islafisher @cturlington @stellamccartney @cristinacuomo @sarah_snook @natalieportman @chelseahandler @susansarandon