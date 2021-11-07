Ситуация с COVID-19 в Беларуси критическая: обзор катастрофы в цифрах 2 7.11.2021, 9:06

Белорусам предложили обратиться в ВОЗ и Красный крест.

Телеграм-канал "Менск разам!" подготовил текст для обращения в международные организации из-за критической ситуацией с COVID-19 в Беларуси. Его может отправить каждый гражданин страны.

Обращение

Ситуация с COVID-19 в Беларуси критическая, но, несмотря на это, действующая власть не готова идти на решительные меры для спасения жизней многих тысяч белорусов.

В Республике Беларусь происходит недопуск и непринятие одобренных ВОЗ вакцин, отказ от минимально разумных требований по предотвращению распространения инфекции — и как итог, уже сотни тысяч заболевших и тысячи, а может и десятки тысяч умерших белорусов.

В стране на государственном уровне пропагандируется вопиющие ковид-диссидентство, не останавливается антиваксерство, вместо просветительской работы от населения скрывают реальные факты и статистика заболевших COVID-19. За сутки в двух больницах в городе от COVID-19 умирает больше, чем официально по всей стране.

Ситуация уже далеко вышла из-под контроля. Весь произведенный в стране кислород направлен в больницы. Заболевшим людям приходится стоять с температурой, в закрытом помещении по шесть часов в общей очереди в поликлинике, где "работает только два врача!".

Течение болезни COVID-19 протекает более тяжело, заболеваемость среди беременных продолжает расти. Известно о случаях смерти беременных женщин. Такого количества заболевших детей не было ни в одну волну короновирусной инфекции.

Обзор катастрофы в цифрах

По словам министра здравоохранения, в настоящее время госпитализировано 29,5 тыс пациентов с коронавирусом. Плюс многие лечатся амбулаторно с более легкими формами COVID-19. Проведя аналогию с Англией, где все случаи госпитализации составляют 2,3% от всех заболевших, путем нехитрых вычислений получаем, что число активно болеющих сейчас по всей республике должно составлять более миллиона пациентов с различными по тяжести формами COVID-19. Минздрав Беларуси же рапортует только о 22 340.

Скрыть происходящее уже не удается, вокруг морга на каталках на улице лежат трупы, так как нет мест в морге. По информации от работников морга, в холодильники кладут по 2 трупа, друг на друга...

Все говорит о том, что система здравоохранения катастрофически перегружена.

Не менее ужасающая ситуации с COVID в местах лишения свободы и отбывания наказания. Есть множество свидетельств того, как заключенным специально создают условия, которые нарушают права на медицинскую помощь и создают условия для ухудшения физического и психического здоровья, такие как: отсутствие постельного белья, подушек, матрасов, теплой одежды, средств личной гигиены, чистой питьевой воды, при всем этом низкая температура в помещении и искусственное перенаселение камер в несколько раз.

Речь идет о жизни и смерти. Необходимо срочное введение чрезвычайного положения, отмена всех массовых мероприятий, тем более — концертов, грамотное принятие всех прочих необходимых мер и проведение просвещения и вакцинации населения с доступом ко всем одобренным ВОЗ вакцинам.

Английская версия

I am writing to you with my deep concern about Belarus and COVID-19.

The situation with COVID-19 is critical in Belarus. However, the current Government is not taking decisive measures to save the lives of many thousands of Belarusians.

The regime denies and rejects the WHO-approved vaccines. The Authorities refuse the minimum reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of infection. As a result, there are hundreds of thousands of cases and unannounced numbers of deaths.

Propaganda of COVID-19 dissidence and antivaccination is rife on the official level. Instead of enacting educational interventions, Lukashenko's regime is hiding from the citizens the number of COVID-19 incidences. In one day, in two town hospitals, more people died from COVID-19 than official numbers were reported throughout the country.

The situation is already way out of control. All the oxygen produced in the country is going to hospitals. Sick fevered people have to stay in a line for several hours at the clinic. There is a shortage of doctors.

The spread of COVID-19 is more severe now. There are growing cases of COVID among pregnant women. Deaths of pregnant women were only reported unofficially. There are enormous numbers of sick children like never before.

An overview of this disaster in numbers

According to the Minister of Health, 29,500 patients with coronavirus are currently hospitalized. Additionally, a lot of people with milder symptoms are on an outpatient basis. In comparison with England, where all cases of hospitalization make up 2.3% of all incidences, simple maths shows us that the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Belarus should be more than a million patients with varying severity of COVID-19. However, the Ministry of Health of Belarus reports only about 22,340 cases.

It is no longer possible to hide what is going on. The corpses are lying on gurneys outside since there is a low capacity in morgues. According to information from the morgue workers, they are putting two corpses per refrigerator, one body on top of another.

All those facts indicate that the healthcare system is catastrophically overloaded.

There is the same awful situation with COVID-19 in detention centres and custodial institutions. There are many pieces of evidence that the prisoners do not have access to medical care. The authorities are creating the conditions for political prisoners to deteriorate in their physical and mental health. There is a shortage of bed linen, pillows, mattresses, warm clothes, personal hygiene products, clean drinking water. It is cold and overcrowded in the cells.

These people are in situations of life and death. A state of emergency must urgently be declared, the cancellation of all public events, especially concerts must be carried out, the adoption of public health and safety measures must be introduced, and the administration of education programmes and vaccination programmes must be implemented for the population, with access to all WHO-approved elements.

Адреса для обращения

International Committee of the Red Cross 19 Avenue de la paix 1202 Geneva Switzerland Email: press@icrc.org

А также региональные представительства Красного Креста ваших стран.

Всемирная Организация Здравоохранения

https://m.facebook.com/WHO https://mobile.twitter.com/WHO https://www.instagram.com/who/

Regional office for Europe DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø Denmark Switzerland https://www.euro.who.int/en/about-us/contact-us

WHO Office at the United Nations, United States of America

1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza

885 Second Avenue, 26th floor

New York, NY 10017

United States of America

E-mail: conchaal@paho.org, epsteind@paho.org

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Palais des Nations CH-1211 Geneva 10 Switzerland Email: civilsociety@ohchr.org

United Nations Foundation 320 East 43d Street, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10017 http://unfoundation.org/contact-us/

