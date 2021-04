Егор Шарангович впервые набрал три очка в матче НХЛ

Hughes with the setup, SharanGOALvich with the finish. 🚨: Sharangovich 🍎: Hughes 🍏: Kuokkanen pic.twitter.com/G6uz3nhYpS

Kuokkanen ices it and Jack Hughes gets his 3rd point of the game. 6-3 final in Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/mWl3GO2TRy