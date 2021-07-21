На Китай обрушились мощные ливни

В провинции Хэнань эвакуировали более 100 тысяч человек.

Не менее 12 человек погибли в метро в результате наводнения в городе Чжэнчжоу в китайской провинции Хэнань.

Об этом сообщает Sina.

Сообщается также об эвакуации из метро более 500 человек, многим из которых вода от проливных дождей была по шею.

Всего в провинции Хэнань эвакуировали более 100 тысяч человек, к спасательным операциям привлекли 6000 сотрудников спасательных служб. Авиарейсы отменил аэропорт Чжэнчжоу.

Severe floods hit #Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, in central China. Streets flooded, people are trapped in the subway, their homes, and vehicles. The city recorded the highest single-day rainfall on record. Pray for the good people of China.

The innocents. pic.twitter.com/3CZMW8vcoK — Teresa AnnMarie (@TeresaFreeThink) July 20, 2021

Passengers have been left trapped in the subway on the city of #Zhengzhou, causing widespread damage in central China. pic.twitter.com/A6073UHJaV — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) July 20, 2021

First Europe, now China (Zhengzhou, to be specific).

The floods are horrifying. pic.twitter.com/d7Q1MgmpEe — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 20, 2021

I know everyone hates Jeff Bezos, but we should probably be talking a little more about the flooding in China today pic.twitter.com/UYWkUmfyli — Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) July 20, 2021

UPDATE: Severe flooding in Zhengzhou, China, kills at least 12 people; rescue work continues pic.twitter.com/BKEzwVYK0c — BNO News (@BNONews) July 20, 2021

This appears to be a train station in #Zhengzhou

Unbelievable scenes and shows the power of nature. pic.twitter.com/h1ptJUpnPe — China Breaking News (@EmslieDustin) July 20, 2021

A woman was trapped in the car. The man(husband?) failed to find her after trying hard. #Zhengzhou #floods https://t.co/jMMjNnSMUG — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 20, 2021

There have been many deaths in #Zhengzhou. Poor souls had no chance against the power of this water. pic.twitter.com/65vcg095I3 — China Breaking News (@EmslieDustin) July 20, 2021