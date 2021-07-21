закрыть
На Китай обрушились мощные ливни

  21.07.2021, 8:02
фото: reuters

В провинции Хэнань эвакуировали более 100 тысяч человек.

Не менее 12 человек погибли в метро в результате наводнения в городе Чжэнчжоу в китайской провинции Хэнань.

Об этом сообщает Sina.

Сообщается также об эвакуации из метро более 500 человек, многим из которых вода от проливных дождей была по шею.

Всего в провинции Хэнань эвакуировали более 100 тысяч человек, к спасательным операциям привлекли 6000 сотрудников спасательных служб. Авиарейсы отменил аэропорт Чжэнчжоу.

