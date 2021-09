Польша увеличит закупку газа в США, чтобы уменьшить зависимость от поставок из России

🇵🇱 #PGNiG will purchase more #naturalgas from 🇺🇸 #VentureGlobalLNG. The volume of #LNG contracted from Venture Global LNG by PGNiG will increase up to 5,5 MTPA, which equals approximately 7.4 bcm following regasification.



