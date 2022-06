Пять российских танков, которые ВСУ захватывают или уничтожают чаще всего

#Ukraine: Locals preparing to burn a Russian T-72B Obr 1989 tank. It has been stripped of useful items, such as NSV HMG & Kontakt-5 4S22 ERA blocks, each containing 0.28kg of PVV-12M RDX-based explosives that can be harvested.



As the cage on the top is not useful, it is ignored. pic.twitter.com/YSVBkPT5J1